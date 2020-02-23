Missouri State Wrestling Meet: Final Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. — 14 area wrestlers came into the final day of the 2020 Missouri state wrestling meet with the opportunity to become state champions. 7 claimed state titles.
Class 2:
- 106 – Brady Roark, Seneca (Runner up)
- 120 – Kendon Pollard, Seneca (Runner up)
- 138 – Joesph Semerad, Monett (State champion)
- 152 – Gunnar Bradley, Monett (Runner up)
- 285 – Harrison Merriman, Monett (State champion)
Monett won their second straight team title.
Class 3:
- 106 – Raymond Hembree, Neosho (Runner up)
- 132 – Oscar Ortiz, McDonald County (Runner up)
- 132 – Kolton Sanders, Neosho (State champion)
- 152 – Cayden Auch, Neosho (State champion)
- 182 – Jeremiah Larson, Neosho (State champion)
- 182 – Jackson White, Carl Junction (Runner up)
- 195 – Jesse Cassatt, Carl Junction (State champion)
- 220 – Drayke Perry, Neosho (State champion)
- 285 – Zane Persinger, Neosho (Runner up)
Neosho won their eighth state title in 10 seasons.