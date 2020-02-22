Missouri state wrestling meet: Day 2

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Day two of the Missouri state wrestling meet saw a number of area wrestlers win their quarterfinal matches, giving them spots in the semifinals.
Class 1:
- 132 – Kolbe Jones (Diamond)
Class 2:
- 106 – Brady Roark (Seneca)
- 120 – Kendon Pollard (Seneca)
- 132 – Karter Brink (Monett)
- 138 – Joesph Semerad (Monett)
- 145 – Elias Barrientos (Monett)
- 152 – Gunnar Bradley (Monett)
- 160 – Ethan Umfleet (Monett)
- 170 – Zane Cotten (Seneca)
- 285 – Harrison Merriman (Monett)
Class 3:
- 106 – Raymond Hembree (Neosho)
- 113 – Landon Kivett (Neosho)
- 132 – Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County)
- 132 – Kolton Sanders (Neosho)
- 152 – Kayden Auch (Neosho)
- 182 – Jeremiah Larson (Neosho)
- 182 – Jackson White (Carl Junction)
- 195 – Jesse Cassatt (Carl Junction)
- 220 – Drayke Perry (Neosho)
- 285 – Micah Lieberman (Carl Junction)
- 285 – Zane Persinger (Neosho)
Class 4:
- 220 – Kale Schrader (Carthage)