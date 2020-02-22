Missouri state wrestling meet: Day 2

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Day two of the Missouri state wrestling meet saw a number of area wrestlers win their quarterfinal matches, giving them spots in the semifinals.

Class 1:

  • 132 – Kolbe Jones (Diamond)

Class 2:

  • 106 – Brady Roark (Seneca)
  • 120 – Kendon Pollard (Seneca)
  • 132 – Karter Brink (Monett)
  • 138 – Joesph Semerad (Monett)
  • 145 – Elias Barrientos (Monett)
  • 152 – Gunnar Bradley (Monett)
  • 160 – Ethan Umfleet (Monett)
  • 170 – Zane Cotten (Seneca)
  • 285 – Harrison Merriman (Monett)

Class 3:

  • 106 – Raymond Hembree (Neosho)
  • 113 – Landon Kivett (Neosho)
  • 132 – Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County)
  • 132 – Kolton Sanders (Neosho)
  • 152 – Kayden Auch (Neosho)
  • 182 – Jeremiah Larson (Neosho)
  • 182 – Jackson White (Carl Junction)
  • 195 – Jesse Cassatt (Carl Junction)
  • 220 – Drayke Perry (Neosho)
  • 285 – Micah Lieberman (Carl Junction)
  • 285 – Zane Persinger (Neosho)

Class 4:

  • 220 – Kale Schrader (Carthage)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories