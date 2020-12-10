Missouri Sports Hall of Fame recognizes area mother/daughter duo with Filbert 5 award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Each year, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame gives out the Filbert 5 award to five men and five women that they feel have contributed significantly to the game of basketball.

This year, two area athletes received the award, but the award luncheon was far from the first time they’ve met.

Of all the things Stephanie and Mikaela Burgess share as mother and daughter, their love for basketball stands out.

The story begins with Stephanie: a three-sport athlete at Wheaton that set a school record for points scored in a basketball game.

Stephanie Burgess, Filbert 5 award recipient, says, “I don’t really remember [how many points I scored.] It was 1,625. Don’t forget the 25.”

Stephanie went on to play college basketball at Labette Community College and Missouri Southern State University.

Mikaela followed in her mother’s footsteps, first playing basketball at Webb City High School, and then collegiately at Pittsburg State University, where she scored 1,856 points, the third most in school history.

Mikaela Burgess, Filbert 5 award recipient, says, “The first coach I ever had was the one sitting next to me. She was always the one I needed to see after a hard one, she was the first one I wanted to get to after a big win. We had heart to hearts on every game, breaking down every performance, and it tended to make the car rides drag sometimes after a rough performance, but it always started with, that was a great game, but, here’s what I would do, what if you tried this?”

The success on the court the two share led to their recognition by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame: they became the first mother/daughter duo ever to receive the Filbert 5 award.

Mikaela Burgess says, “It’s a really cool honor. I think to receive it with my mom has made it all the more special.”

Stephanie Burgess says, “I’m super proud of what I’ve accomplished and what my team accomplished in high school and being able to go on from that and play college basketball was a dream come true for me, but sometimes I don’t understand how I got picked because there are so many incredible athletes out there.”

But if there’s one thing they love more than basketball, it’s each other.

Mikaela Burgess says, “Let the record show, if there were a hall of fame for moms, she would be in that one too, at the top.”

Stephanie Burgess says, “No matter sports or anything I’ve done, being a mom, being a parent, is by far the biggest thing I take pride in and one of my biggest accomplishments.”