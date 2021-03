PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team defeated rival Pittsburg State University in three sets on Thursday, 25-16, 25-16, and 25-18. The Lions improve to 3-1 in the MIAA, while the Gorillas are 1-4 in the MIAA.

Missouri Southern will return to action on Thursday, March 25 at home versus Central Missouri. Pittsburg State will travel to Missouri Western at noon on Saturday, March 27.