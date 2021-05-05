Missouri Southern’s Hallie Blackney named MIAA Coach of the Year

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University softball coach Hallie Blackney has been named the MIAA Coach of the Year, making her just the third Lions coach to win the award.

This is Blackney’s first time winning the award, and the statistics her team posted this season are surely a big reason for that.

The Lions were picked to finish 11th in preseason polls, but finished in third with a 28-13-1 record., including 19 conference wins, setting a school record. Blackney has also led the Lions to their first back-to-back winning seasons since the 2001-2002 season,

She says her original players from when she started three years ago had a huge part in laying the foundation for the team’s current success.

Blackney says, “This is year three. Year two was cut short because of COVID, as we all know, but thinking back to the first year here, those four seniors, Angel, Lexy, T, Ash, had they not bought in from the very beginning, they helped lay the foundation for us. So year one was getting the standards set, year two was getting that mentality shift, and year three is be about it, and I think that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Missouri Southern will host the quarterfinal round of MIAA tournament play starting this Friday, May 7.