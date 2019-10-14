Missouri Southern’s Gidieon Kimutai built to win

It’s true what they say about how life can change in an instant. Gidieon Kimutai was helping his father farm corn stalk for cow feed one day back home in Eldoret, Kenya. The stalk became stuck in the machinery where he reached in to dislodge the jam, only for it to take his right hand with it.

“After this accident, I knew life wouldn’t be the same again,” Kimutai said. “So with all these people around me, encouraging me, telling me, you can do this. You can do whatever you want. All is not lost.”

No one said that it would be easy. Kimutai had to relearn the basics such as how to write, type and even drive with one hand. It wasn’t until a visit from his uncle that Kimutai found a new passion he didn’t know existed before … Running.

“Life is not a smooth path,” Kimutai said. “Just go downhill, you might find a flat surface. You might go uphill. So with all those paths you don’t just say, ‘I’m done.’ Life has to go on.”

Kimutai’s uncle provided the running gear where Kimutai then connected with a local coach. That coach set him on a path towards the United States and a chance to run with Missouri Southern’s cross country team. He hasn’t looked back since.

“When I wake up each and every day, I actually tell myself, you’re good but you need to get better,” he said. “Doing that every day, at some point, you’ll get to where you want to be.”

It takes time to develop something good. Kimutai, though, he’s built different. He’s built to win.