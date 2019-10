It's true what they say about how life can change in an instant. Gidieon Kimutai was helping his father farm corn stalk for cow feed one day back home in Eldoret, Kenya. The stalk became stuck in the machinery where he reached in to dislodge the jam, only for it to take his right hand with it.

"After this accident, I knew life wouldn't be the same again," Kimutai said. "So with all these people around me, encouraging me, telling me, you can do this. You can do whatever you want. All is not lost."