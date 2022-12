The #4 ranked Missouri Southern Lions would be on the road Saturday to take on the Newman Jets.

They would win big 89-42 to move to 11-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

Leading the way for the Lions scoring was Layne Skiles who finished with 15 points, followed by Kryslyn Jones and Madi Stokes who scored 13 and 12.

They will be back at home on Tuesday when they host Central Missouri.