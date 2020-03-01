Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball Handles Lincoln on Senior Day

JOPLIN, Mo — After securing a spot in the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championships earlier this week, Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball followed it up with a huge 85-49 senior day win over Lincoln.

KC bound Lions win big over Lincoln 85-49 led by Destiny Cozart’s 24 pts and Kai Jones’ 19. Lions finish the season with a 10-17 overall record, 7-12 in the MIAA. @KSNLocalSports @KSNLocalNews @mososports @MssuWbb — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) February 29, 2020

Southern was paced in the scoring department by Destiny Cozart who score 24 points, and made six three-pointers on the afternoon. Kai Jones scored a career best 19 points in the victory.

The Lions wrap up the season with a 10-17 record, and a 7-12 record in the MIAA and will play as the number nine seed in the MIAA tournament. Southern faces eighth seed Washburn on Wednesday afternoon.

OWENS GETS SENIOR DAY MOMENT

Lions senior Chasidee Owens suffered a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 6. Southern Head Coach Ronnie Ressel, and Lincoln’s coaching staff agreed to let Owens start, and score a basket in the opening minutes of the ballgame. She then exited for the final time at the Leggett & Platt Center.