MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team has gotten themselves closer to a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a series sweep of Northwest Missouri State, picking up a 58-42 win Thursday night.

Layne Skiles and Amber Buch lead the Missouri Southern offense with 10 points apiece.

The Lions will be back in action on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when they travel to St. Joseph, Mo. for a date with Missouri Western.