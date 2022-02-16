JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday marked game one of a two-game stretch in which the Missouri Southern Lions and Pittsburg State Gorillas will face each other twice in one week.

The Missouri Southern women, who went into Wednesday’s contest on an 11-game win streak, dominated Pittsburg State through and through to keep their hot streak alive. After leading 36-28 at halftime, they tabbed their 12th straight win, 80-65.

Southern’s Madi and Lacy Stokes combined for 47 points, with Lacy accounting for 22 points, as well as seven assists. Madi posted a double-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds. Tristan Gegg led the Gorillas in scoring with 25 points and six rebounds, while Sydnee Crain chipped in ten points.

Lacy Stokes says, “”It was everything I thought it was gonna be and more, honestly. It was super exciting you know, having that atmosphere, having you know, a rivalry. Like I said, it’s just what you look forward to in college, those rivalry games and that atmosphere in the gym.”

Gegg says, “This game’s just about runs. I mean, they’re a good ball team, obviously, ranked top of the league. And they went on a run, And we just couldn’t stop it at the same time. We went on a run, they went on more of a run. So, third quarter we played really well. So we’re gonna have to watch over that film to see what we can do to stay playing well for next game.”

The Pittsburg State women still hold the lead all-time in the rivalry, with 18 wins and six losses.

On the men’s side, Southern looked promising to start the game, leading 13-2 in the first half. However, Pittsburg State’s offense gained momentum midway through the first half, and had built a 48-35 win by halftime. They ultimately took the win, 95-82.

Pittsburg State’s Magic Reliford led the game in scoring, with a season-high 24 points. R.J. Lawrence scored a career high 21 points, while Tyler Hawkins posted 18 points. Southern’s Lawson Jenkins had 24 points, Stan Scott scored 15, and Winston Dessesow was the third player to score in double-digits with 13 points.

Lawrence says, “We really need [a win], and for that to be against our rival team, that’s just over the top. That was a good feeling, and we just can’t wait to do it again Saturday. Running, intensity, transition, moving the ball, everybody got their shots, everybody produced off those, and we just really played as a team this game, and it showed.”

Kim Anderson, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “I think we had some guys come in and play that played extremely well that hadn’t gotten to play a lot, Magic being one of those guys. R.J. Lawrence has been playing more lately. They came in and they made shots, and I don’t- when you’re kind of in our situation, there’s not as much pressure. You’re just kind of out there hooping. And I think we did a good job of that.”

Pittsburg State’s win marks the first time the Gorillas have won in Lion territory since 2011, making this the first time Anderson has ever won with his current team in Joplin. Missouri Southern still leads all-time in the rivalry, with 16 wins and nine losses.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will face off again on Saturday at Pittsburg State’s John Lance Arena. The women’s game is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.