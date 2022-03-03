KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team has punched their ticket to the MIAA Basketball Championship semifinals with a decisive win over Washburn.

Missouri Southern led 23-20 at halftime, and were able to extend their lead to as many as 15 points in the second half. Washburn clawred their way back, making it 57-54 with less than two minutes to go. The Lions refused to give up their lead, and went on to win 62-54.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in each other, and so we know, you know, when stuff starts looking rough, that everyone’s gonna step up,” says Lacy Stokes, Missouri Southern point guard. “We’re not dragging people along to try and get them to keep their head up. Everybody’s head’s up. We’re all picking up each other.”

Lacy Stokes was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points. She also had six rebounds and five assists. Madi Stokes posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Layne Skiles had nine points and five rebounds.

The win comes as no shock to Coach of the Year Ronnie Ressel, who agrees that team chemistry is the root of his squad’s succes.

Ressel says, “”These kids really focused in.. The buy-in with them, every day, understanding what we need to do, on both ends of the floor, in practice every day has been tremendous. The team chemistry has been incredible. They enjoy being around each other, and they truly enjoy when somebody has success.”

The Lions will face either Central Missouri or or Missouri Western a on Semifinal Saturday at noon. The winner of that game advances to the championship.