Missouri Southern wins first home game since 2018 with walk-off field goal

JOPLIN, MO. — Down by a point with just seconds left on the clock, Missouri Southern kicker Nick Williams hit a 27 yard field goal to give the Lions the 30-28 win over Central Missouri, their first at home since 2018.

The was also Missouri Southern’s first over the Mules since 2013.

The Lions were led by Nathan Glades with a career-high 136 yards on the ground. Glades had a touchdown, while Taylor Thomas had 65 yards on seven carries. Josh Mercer had 59 yards on four carries and a score. Dawson Herl went 15-of-37 for 234 yards and a touchdown, while Brian Boyd, Jr. caught four passes for 63 yards and Jaedon Stoshak caught three passes for 43 yards. Thomas caught a touchdown out of the backfield for 48 yards.

Defensively the Lions were led by Richard Jordan, Jr. who had eight tackles and a sack and a half for a loss of 12 yards. Colton Winder and Malachi Broadnax each pulled in an interception.

The Lions will be back in action next weekend as Southern travels to Emporia State. Kickoff from Emporia is set for 2 pm.