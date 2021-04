JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School announced Friday evening that Bronson Schaake will become the new head boys basketball coach and business teacher for the Eagles.

Schaake has taught business and served as the head boys basketball coach at Riverton High School since 2016. Prior to his employment at Riverton, Schaake was the Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach at Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kan. Schaake was also a member of the coaching staff at Basehor-Linwood High School in Basehor, Kan., during their 4A state championship run in 2012.