Missouri Southern volleyball prepping for MIAA tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University volleyball is back in postseason play for the second year in a row, as the MIAA Tournament is set to begin Friday, April 16.

Southern has a first-round bye and will play either the University of Central Oklahoma or Fort Hays State University in the second round of the tournament. The Lions swept both teams during the regular season.

MSSU finished 5-3 in conference play, and 6-11 overall. The team feels this is their shot to make a serious run.

Kalie Mader, MSSU head volleyball coach, says, “We’ve just been talking about what we want to feel as we travel home. Like what are we looking for and what do we want? So what do we have to do to get that feeling as we are on the bus, because no matter what happens we’re coming home at the end of this weekend.”

Janelle Brehm, MSSU senior, says, “We want to go far and win the tournament. That’s our hope. But I know that for the future and for this program, we’ve worked really hard and for the girls next year that’ll be here, there’s a lot of potential and a lot of good things going so I know our program is headed in the right direction.”

Pittsburg State University’s volleyball team is also headed to the tournament. They’ll face Newman at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16.

The tournament will finish out on Saturday, April 17 with the semifinals and the championship game, all taking place at Washburn University in Topeka.

