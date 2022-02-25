JOPLIN, Mo. — This baseball season has looked different for Missouri Southern so far, as they lost Division II strikeout king Zach Parish to graduation, but they’re definitely up to the challenge of figuring things out.

The Lions are 7-5 on the season so far, and are undefeated at home. This weekend, they’ll host their MIAA opener against border-rival Pittsburg State.

The team is excited for the challenge, especially after the way they’ve been playing as of late. There’s been lots of positive moments (including four straight wins in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover) and they see this as an opportunity to take those moments and run.

Clay Milas, outfielder, says, “I think right now we’re just a young team, so we’re still just finding our footing. Everyone’s kind of learning what their role is on the team. I think this past weekend, in the crossover, we started showing what we could be as a team. So I think just building on that throughout conference will be very important.”

“We’ve competed hard. I feel like it’s been a huge positive for us,” says Bryce Darnell, Missouri Southern head coach. “You know, we’re still kind of learning our team a little bit as far as who to go to, who to play in certain situations. So that’s up to us as coaches, to try to do the best we can and put guys in successful situations. But I like our team.”