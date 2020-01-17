Missouri Southern sweeps games with Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams both left Jefferson City with wins, with the men’s team defeating the Blue Tigers 77-63. The women picked up the 74-65 win.

Southern (14-2, 7-0 MIAA) was led in scoring by Cam Martin as he poured in a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Behind a double-double that included a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds by senior Chasidee Owens, the Missouri Southern State University Lions women’s basketball team won their second MIAA contest of the season and their second straight game with a 74-65 win over the Lincoln University Blue Tigers on Thursday night. With the win MSSU improves to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the MIAA while Lincoln falls to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in the league.