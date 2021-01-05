Missouri Southern State University Director of Athletics Jared Bruggeman to step down

Joplin, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University announced Tuesday morning that Director of Athletics Jared Bruggeman will step down at the conclusion of the 2021 winter sports season. Bruggeman will stay on with Missouri Southern through May.

Missouri Southern State University Director of Athletics Jared Bruggeman announced he will step down effective March 16, 2021, coinciding with the conclusion of the winter sports season. Bruggeman has served as Director of Athletics at Missouri Southern since 2009.

During his tenure, Bruggeman provided leadership in several key areas to advance Southern athletics. He worked to ensure not only the success of student athletes in championships and academics, but also the creation of major additions to campus facilities through fundraising efforts. Projects such as the Warren Turner Field, North Endzone Fieldhouse, and Wheeler Golf Facility have been built along with video board and artificial turf installment at Fred G. Hughes Stadium, and the complete overhaul of the strength and conditioning center at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Multiple MIAA and individual NCAA championships, individual awards and accolades for teams, student athletes and coaching staff occurred during Bruggeman’s years at Missouri Southern. In 2020, student-athletes at MSSU posted a cumulative grade point average (GPA) above a 3.00 for the sixth-straight semester, proving their commitment to excel in both athletics and in the classroom.

Bruggeman will continue to serve Missouri Southern through May, collaborating on the potential development of a sports management program and on select athletic fundraising projects.

Current Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Event Management Cori Reid will lead Lion athletics as interim director of athletics beginning in mid-March.

Reid returned to Missouri Southern Athletics in 2019 after previously serving in the same position at MSSU from 2012-14. During her time away from Southern, Reid served as the athletics director for Neosho High School.



Reid graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in sports and fitness management and a master’s in sports administration.