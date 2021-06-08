Missouri Southern standout pitcher Zach Parish wraps up time with MLB Draft League

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Missouri Southern pitcher Zach Parish had an outstanding season with the Lions, breaking the Division II strikeout record, and drawing several All-American honors: things he says practicing against Southern’s batting lineup, prepared him for.

Parish says, “It’s really hard to do, I mean those guys, I give them a lot of credit because they kind of shaped me into the pitcher I am today, just having them back me up day in and day out, but going against them it’s challenging, so it kind of makes the season a little bit easier.”

After finishing up his career in the MIAA, Parish headed east to play in the MLB Draft League on a two week contract, to hopefully, get noticed by scouts.

Parish says, “I feel like I’m doing what I need to be doing up here. I’ve thrown 7 and 2/3 innings, have one hit, 8 K’s, so I’ve done what I needed to do and now it’s in the hands of a scout that likes me enough and wants to give me my shot.”

It’s not all about impressing the scouts though- for Parish, it’s also about learning from his peers and using what he learns to improve his stock.

Parish says, “It’s always nice to play with someone else that’s better than me or just as equal as me, just to kind of get their input about the game and see how they approach it in different ways so, it’s always nice to learn new things and kind of get the help from those around me who see the things that I don’t see.”

The 2021 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 11.