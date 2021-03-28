Missouri Southern standout Cam Martin narrows down transfer prospects

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern basketball standout Cam Martin announced recently that the would be entering his name into the transfer portal and finishing out his college career at a Division I program. He’s now narrowed down his next landing spot to six schools.

Martin announced on Twitter that he’s cut his prospects down to the University of Nevada- Los Vegas, Creighton University, Georgetown University, Stetson University, the University of Texas, and Colorado State University. Though Texas has been a dream school of his since childhood, Martin says it’s less likely that he’ll transfer there in the wake of head coach Shake Smart’s departure from the program. He says the process of selecting his next school has been a whirlwind.

Martin says, “I took probably 40 phone calls the first day my name was in the portal, I talked to over 100 schools. It’s been really hard trying to narrow that down, and it’s even tougher right now not having visits. I just have to talk to these coaches and try to trust them over the phone, because I’m not getting much face-to-face contact with these coaches or any at all.”

Martin hopes to have a decision made within the next two weeks.