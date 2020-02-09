Missouri Southern splits road tilt with Emporia State

EMPORIA, Ks. — The Missouri Southern basketball teams split their road contests with Emporia State Saturday.

The 19th-ranked Missouri Southern Lions out scored Emporia State by 13 in the second half and held on to defeat the Hornets, 71-58 inside White Auditorium.

Southern was led in scoring by Kinzer Lambert who had a season-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds.

Layne Skiles scored a career-high 20 points including a career-high 4-of-5 from beyond the arch for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team as they fell to Emporia State, 71-63 on Saturday.