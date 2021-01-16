Missouri Southern splits road series with Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams completed their Kansas road trip by splitting their series with Emporia State. The MSSU men defeated the Hornets 75-64, the women fell 73-62.

The MSSU men were led by a career-night from Lawson Jenkins, as he went 5-of-11 from the three-point line and 7-of-13 overall to score 19 points. The Lions move to 5-5 on the season.

The Lion women attempted a second half comeback, lead by Madi Stokes. The Cassville grad finished with a season-high 21 points and career-high 22 rebounds.

Up next for Southern is Fort Hays State in Joplin on January 21. Tip-off from Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is set for 5:30 pm.