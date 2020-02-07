Missouri Southern split doubleheader with Washburn

TOPEKA, Ks. — The Missouri Southern men rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Rogers State, picking up a 91-87 comeback win over Washburn. The women would fall in a 20 point loss to the Ichabods, 68-48.

Destiny Cozart was the top scorer for the Lions as she connected on 6-of-14 from the field, 5-of-12 from beyond the arch for 17 points.

The Southern men were led by a season-high 40 points from Cam Martin as he added nine rebounds and three blocks, going 15-of-23 from the field and 10-of-13 from the free throw line.