Missouri Southern softball sweeps Pittsburg State in rivalry game

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern softball team swept rival Pittsburg State at home on Saturday with two wins, 1-0 and and 6-1.

The first game quickly turned into a pitcher’s duel, with Southern’s Abby Atkin completing the Lions’ first shutout of the season. A Makaila Leonhart RBI-single brought in Lynnlee Parrott for the sole score of the game.

Hallie Blackney, MSSU head softball coach, says, “We had our ace on the mound. Abby has that bulldog mentality out there, she grinds. She grinds. She’s gonna keep fighting, our defense got going there, and then that clutch hitting by [Makaila]. Their pitcher was very good, but they gave us an inch and we ran with it.”

The Lions will return to action on Tuesday, March 30 for a double-header at William Jewell. The first game is slated to start at 12 p.m.

The Gorillas will host Southwest Baptist for a double-header on Wednesday, March 31, starting at 2:00 p.m.