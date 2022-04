PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Missouri Southern softball team traveled to rival Pittsburg State and came away with two game sweep over the Gorillas 7-4 and 10-0 on Saturday.

With the wins, the Lions have won six straight and move to 22-15 on the year, 10-4 in the MIAA. Pitt State will lose its tenth straight game and fall to 21-18 on the year, 3-11 in the MIAA.