JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State University softball team forced a 5-3 win over #22 Rogers State on Saturday. The Lions had eight hits and zero errors in the win. However, they did lose to Rogers in the next game of the doubleheader, 7-1.

MSSU will travel to the University of Central Missouri on Friday, April 16 for a doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:00 p.m., with the second to follow.