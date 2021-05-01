Missouri Southern softball finishes regular season strong with a pair of wins over Missouri Western

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern softball wrapped up the regular season in double header against Missouri Western on Saturday.

The Lions took game one 4-3. The second game was full of big time defensive plays like a line drive that was turned into a double play by MSSU’s Yazmin Vargas. Thanks to some timely hitting, MSSU was able to win game two 3-2.

“Yaz with the double play in left, catching that line drive, throwing them out at home, just clutch, you know?,” said head coach Hallie Blackney. “Anytime they made some noise, we bounced back, had responsive runs and just really proud of them.”

Missouri Southern has won their last eight games and finished the regular season with a 28-13-1 record. With the regular season out of the way, the team is now turning its attention to the MIAA tournament.

“We’re super confident, riding high, finished the regular season strong,” said Blackney .”In our sport, you know, confidence is everything and we’re feeling good right now and we look to continue it.”