JOPLIN, Mo. -- On Friday, Missouri Southern State University named Rob Mallory as the school's new athletic director. He's set to start on July 1, and will become Missouri Southern's sixth athletics director.

Mallory comes to Missouri Southern from Division 2 Kentucky Wesleyan, where he served as vice president of intercollegiate athletics. He was promoted to this position in January 2021 after serving as director of athletics since May of 2015. Prior to that, he worked at Quincy University in Illinois and the University of Evansville in Indiana.