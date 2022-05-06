PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern Lions have taken a 1-0 series lead over Pittsburg State in the MIAA conference tournament, after blanking the Gorillas 6-0 in game one.

The Lions offense dominated Pittsburg State, with Jordan Fitzpatrick responsible for two doubles, two runs scored, two RBIs, and a home run. Henry Kusiak put up a homer and two RBIs. Webb City alum Treghan Parker and Chayton Beck also had an RBI each, while Ryan Doran, Nate Mieszkowski and Drew Davis all scored a run.

“[Peyton] Ingalls is a really good pitcher, and for us to get to him that early is pretty good. It’s not easy to do,” says Bryce Darnell, Missouri Southern head coach. “Fitzpatrick came in on Sunday, and he would tell you he didn’t have the season he expected to have or had in previous years, but he had three hits tonight, he had three hits on Sunday, so he’s swinging pretty good right now and that’s a big part of what we need to happen.”

Missouri Southern pitcher Logan VanWey threw the first eight innings, striking out ten batters and bringing his season total strikeouts to 123.

VanWey says, “Anytime your defense is making plays for you, you know you can just go out there and throw strikes, do your thing, and have quick innings so that helped me get to the eighth inning. That was huge. Just pound the zone. You know, they’ve got a lot of good hitters so you just gotta make your pitches and let your defense do the work.

Game two of the series will take place on Saturday at 3:00 p.m., also at Al Ortolani field.