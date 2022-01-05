Missouri Southern names new head soccer coach

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University has named Sadé Boswell as the new women’s head soccer coach, they announced on Wednesday.

Boswell spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. She’s also very familiar with the four state area. She played two years of junior college soccer at Neosho Community College, then finished her playing career at Northeastern State University (NSU is currently an MIAA school, along with Missouri Southern, but was not at the time Boswell played there).

“I am excited for the opportunity to come back to the state I grew up in and do what I love the most. I look forward to joining the Lion family and leading this Missouri Southern State University Women’s Soccer program. I have close friends who are proud alumni of MSSU, which makes this incredible opportunity even closer to my heart. I want to thank Athletic Director Rob Mallory , the search committee and every coach and athletic staff member I interacted with throughout the interviewing process. I am excited to get started in moving this program forward in a direction that will make Missouri Southern proud,” Boswell said via press release.

Boswell replaces Aaron Tilsen, who resigned in November 2021 after three seasons with the team.