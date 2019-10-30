Missouri Southern men’s basketball team tuning out hype ahead of season

JOPLIN, Mo. — When the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team opens their 2019-2020 season on November 8, they’ll do so as one of the best teams in the country.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches released their poll today, and the Lions earned the number ten spot.



This is the fourth time the team has been ranked in the national poll since becoming a Division 2 team.



But the team isn’t focused on where they’ve been placed in the polls, they’re more worried about getting the young players up to speed and preparing for the season ahead.

“That’s nothing we try to focus on,” head coach Jeff Boschee said. “Honestly last year when we were picked to win the thing, I never said one word to our guys about it in practice. This year I’ve never said and don’t plan on saying one thing to our guys about it again. I know they talk about it, I know they probably mention it to our assistants, but it’s nothing I’m too concerned about.”

“I mean we see it on Twitter but us seniors, we’ve been there and we’ve had the rankings,” senior Braelon Walker added. “We don’t try to let it go to our head, we just want to play basketball. Yeah I think there’s a lot of excitement. Everybody keeps saying they’re ready for the year. Last year’s over we’ve got to come up with a new identity this year.”

The Lions open their season on November 8 against Winona State.