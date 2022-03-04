KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team’s season has come to an end after a loss to Fort Hays State in the 2022 MIAA Basketball Championship quarterfinals.

Southern came into the game as the three seed, and Fort Hays the six. The Lions held a 10-point lead in the first half, but a 13-0 run by Fort Hays in the final four minutes of the half gave the Tigers a 35-30 lead heading into halftime. The Lions struggled to recover and ultimately lost 71-55.

“I felt like we really competed out there. I thought we got off to a great start,” says Jeff Boschee, Missouri Southern head coach. “After the last media timeout with the intentional foul, and they got that four point play out of it, or two free throws and a basket and came back for the lead. From that point on, we just could never really overcome. They made ten threes. Anytime you shoot 26 percent from the field in the second half and fourteen from the three, you’re not going to be very good.”

Stan Scott, Missouri Southern guard, says, “I think it was our defense. We stopped making shots, and it affected our defense. We just kind of let them come back in the game, go on a run, and then we were just falling behind the rest of the game.”

The game’s leading scorer was Fort Hays’ Jared Vitztum, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Kaleb Hammeke and Gabe Pieschl each had 14 points.

Scott led the Lions in scoring with 20 points. Avery Taggart posted 10 points, while RJ Smith pulled off a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Bundy completed 10 rebounds and scored nine points.

Fort Hays will face Northwest Missouri State in the tournament semifinals on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Missouri Southern concludes their season with a 14-15 overall record, and an 11-12 MIAA record.