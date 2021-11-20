Missouri Southern men placed 13th at Division II cross country championships; Pittsburg State ties for 15th

TAMPA, Fla. — The Division II cross country national championships took place today down in Florida, and both the Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State men’s teams were well-represented.

The Missouri Southern men placed 13th overall. JP Rutledge finished sixth place with a time of 30:33.5, while Ryan Riddle placed 20th. Both athletes earned All-American honors. This marks the team’s 16th top 22 finish in the last 19 years.

The Pittsburg State men tied for 15th in the competition with with Wayne State University. Matthew Oglesby was the first Gorillas to cross the finish line, placing 65th with a time of 32:09.0. Diego Contreras placed 74th, while Bryce Grahn placed 79th.

