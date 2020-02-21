Missouri Southern men lose to top ranked Northwest with buzzer beater

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Up by one point with seconds left on the clock, a missed Southern free throw allowed Northwest Missouri State sophomore Trevor Hudgins just enough time to go down court and put up a last second shot, handing Southern a 77-76 loss.

Cam Martin lead the Lions scoring with 33 points, Kinzer Lambert and Parker Jennings each scored in double figures.

Hudgins ended his night with 19 points.

The Lions will now re-group and head to St. Joseph as Southern will take on Missouri Western on Saturday. Tip off is slated for 7:30 pm.