JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin hit a game winning shot as time expired in Thursday’s game with Northeastern State – but after a review by the refs was waved off, resulting in a 90-89 Lions loss.

Martin lead the Lions in scoring with 26 points.

Southern will be back in action this Saturday as the Lions play host to Rogers State. Tip off from the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is set for 3:30 pm.