Missouri Southern leaves Claremore with wins over Rogers State

CLAREMORE, Ok. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams each got their brief Oklahoma road trip off to a good start, earning a pair of wins over Rogers State Thursday.

The women’s team, bolstered by a career performance from sophomore Madi Stokes, defeated the Hillcats 81-78 in overtime. Stokes finished the game with a career-high 31 points, shooting 13-of-19 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line while grabbing a game-high 21 boards and swatting away seven shots. Carley Turnbull and Megan Jackson joined Stokes in double digit scoring nights.

With the win, the Lions snap a five game losing streak, and move to 5-8 on the season.

The Southern men’s team also picked up a win, beating Rogers state 96-87.

Cam Martin lead the scoring attack with a season-high 38 points. Christian Bundy put up a career-high 25 points. Lawson Jenkins and Stan Scott each also put up double digit scoring as well.

With the win, Southern moves to 7-6 on the year.

The Lions will all be back in action Saturday when they head to Tahlequah to face Northeastern State University. Tip for the women’s game is set for 1:30 pm.