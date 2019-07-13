Missouri Southern Hosts Friday Night Lights Prospect Camp

JOPLIN, MO — On Friday night, 75 Missouri Southern Football prospects got to show off their skills as the team held its Friday Night Lights Prospect Camp.

During the evening recruiting camp, the potential MSSU players were given a tour of campus before being measured and tested in drills. The players were later coached on offense and defense so the coaches could get a good look at the prospects that may be able to produce for the team for years to come.

“We want to see some guys that want to be the best because they love football and they’re chasing their dreams,” Missouri Southern Head Football Coach Jeff Sims said.

Sims continued, “There are 75 guys that we want to be a part of this program. We know what our recruiting footprint is and we want them to see what a great university we have here.”