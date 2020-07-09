Missouri Southern football team shows support for Webb City boy battling cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Players and coaches with Missouri Southern football got some new hairstyles all for a good cause on Wednesday.

It was a fundraiser to support Christian Heady from Webb City who is currently battling cancer.

22 players and coaches originally signed up to be shaved, but more players joined in as the event went on. A total of sixty-three players and coaches got their heads and beards shaved.

“It makes me feel good to do it and also it’s awareness to everybody to kind of know a little bit more about his story now,” senior tight end Cooper Hardin said. “So, it just makes me feel a little bit better that he may get some more help.”

An anonymous donor will donate $250 for every person that took part. Head coach Jeff Sims said he’s proud of the team for stepping up and supporting the cause.

“It’s their style. It’s their swag and for them,” said Sims. “That’s what we’re trying to talk to them about is that he doesn’t have a choice during his treatment and stuff. So, you know our hair grows back. So, let’s show a little support, help him out, do something as a team. I’m really proud.”

The Lions cut their hair before voluntary workouts. They will start official practices on August 7.