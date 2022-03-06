KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All good things come to an end, and today, that was the Missouri Southern women’s 17-game win streak. They did fall to Fort Hays State, 48-42, in the MIAA Tournament championship. If that sounds like a low scoring game, it’s because it was. It was the lowest scoring game in MIAA championship history, which is of course just a testament to the heavy defensive battle this was on both sides of the ball.

Ronnie Ressel, Missouri Southern head coach, says, “After about the first three or four minutes, the way both teams were defending, it doesn’t surprise me because both teams played tremendous on defense, taking things away, making it very difficult, got very few good open look shots. So it doesn’t completely surprise me just because both teams are very good defensively.”

Raw physicality was also a defining element of this matchup. There were 37 personal fouls and two intentional fouls- and those were just the clashes that did get called.

Lacy Stokes, Missouri Southern point guard, says, “We knew going in that the refs were gonna let things go. Gradually throughout this tournament, I think games have gotten rougher and rougher getting closer to this game. So I think it comes with expecting to get hit and not expecting a foul.”‘

The Lions’ appearance in this championship matchup was the squad’s first since 1996, and even though it did result in a loss, this is still a major sign for the program that it’s headed in the right direction.

Layne Skiles, Missouri Southern guard/forward, says, “It just shows that we’ve trusted the process, and we’ve put in the extra work. And we know the outcome is gonna end up in our favor eventually if we keep putting in the work. You can’t ever let the wins or the losses get you too high or too low.”

Lacy Stokes finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Skiles had 10 points and five rebounds. Both players were named to the All-Tournament team.

The squad wraps up tournament play with a 19-3 conference record, a share of the regular-season conference title, and as tournament runners-up. Their season is likely not over yet. The Divsion II National Tournament selection show is Sunday at 9:00 CST, which is when it will be announced whether the Lions’ season continues.