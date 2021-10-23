Missouri Southern drops road contest to Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. – Missouri Southern out gained the Emporia State offense 362-341, but the Lions picked up just 72 yards on the ground and fell behind early in the game. The Lions would try and mount a comeback in the second half, but would fall just short, losing 24-21.

Quarterback Dawson Herl finished the day with 308 yards on 21-of-37 and two touchdowns.

Herl becomes the first freshman since Emporia State’s Adam Hinspeter in 2005 to throw for 300 plus yards in a game.

Richard Jordan Jr. led the Lions with 12 tackles and a sack.

Southern will be back in action next weekend when the Lions play host to Missouri Western for the Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium is set for 2 pm.