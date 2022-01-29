JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern men’s basketball has undergone a bit of a change. That change could be seen in the Lions 77-66 win over Northeastern State on Saturday.

“Especially these last three games our mindset has changed as far as how we’re going to guard,” head coach Jeff Boschee said. “Like I said after the last game, we changed a couple of things up as far as trying to be a little more aggressive and I thought we were doing a pretty good job, especially in the first half.”

The Lions were lead in scoring by Stan Scott. The senior picked up a double double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. He was joined in double figure scoring by Christian Bundy with 13, and Avery Taggart with 15.

“The main thing was just energy,” Scott said. “We’re having great energy right now. I think that’s why we’ve been successful the last couple of games.”

The feel good moment of the game came in the first half when RJ Smith checked into the game for the first time in two months after breaking his ankle in November. He’d finish with seven points, including a big dunk near the end of the first half.

With the win, MSSU moves to 11-7 overall, 8-4 in the MIAA. The Lions will be back in action on Tuesday in a men’s only road trip to number five Northwest Missouri State.