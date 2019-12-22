Missouri Southern Bounces Back with 105-88 Win Over Arkansas Tech

JOPLIN, Mo — Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball scored more than 100 points for the third time this season with a 105-88 win over Arkansas Tech.

Five Lions players scored in double figures on Saturday.Cam Martin led the way for the Lions with 26 points. Reggie Tharp had 21 points, and six assists to guide Southern on Saturday. Elyjah Clark (19 points), Kinzer Lambert (12 points), and Winston Dessesow (10 points) rounded out the Missouri Southern players to score in double figures.

The Lions are now 8-2 on the season and have ten days off before facing John Brown on New Year’s Eve.