Missouri Southern basketball swept by Fort Hays State at home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Both the Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams took tough losses on Thursday, falling to Fort Hays State at home.

The Southern women fell to Fort Hays 70-49. The Lions were lead in scoring by Kaitlin Hunnicutt with 12 points. Amaya Johns joined her in double digit scoring with 10.

With the loss, MSSU falls to 4-7 on the year.

The men’s game would go to overtime, but MSSU would get the short end of the stick, falling to the Tigers 102-94. Stan Scott lead the Lions scoring attack with 32, a career best for him. Southern falls to 5-6 on the season.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday against Nebraska-Kearney.