Missouri Southern basketball sweeps Northeastern State on the road

TAHLEQUAH, Ok. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams finished their Oklahoma road trip with a successful sweep of Northeastern State.

The MSSU women’s team took down the Riverhawks 68-61, the men 100-83. The Southern men move to 8-6 on the season, picking up a win for the first time in Tahlequah since 2014. The women’s record now stands at 6-8.

Southern will return home to start a three-game week. The Lions will both face Northwest Missouri Statue Tuesday, with tip for the women’s game a Leggett & Platt Athletic Center set for 5:30pm.