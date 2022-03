JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern baseball hosted Washburn on Saturday in the first of a three-game series.

After being down 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth, back-to-backs home runs by Webb City alum Treghan Parker and Lamar alum Case Tucker kickstarted Missouri Southern’s comeback. The Lions were able to push the game into extra winnings, and ended up taking the win 10-9 in the tenth inning,

They’ll play Washburn again on Sunday, and wrap up the series on Monday.