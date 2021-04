JOPLIN, MO. — After a tough homestand against Central Missouri last week, the 11th ranked Missouri Southern baseball team is back in the win column after an 8-1 win over Newman Friday.

A 10 strikeout performance from Zach Parrish and a five run 7th inning helped Southern secure the win.

The Lions and Jets were set to play two games Friday, but because of the bad weather, will instead play two games Saturday.

First pitch from warren turner field is set for 11 am Saturday.