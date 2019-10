JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern defeats Pitt State in straight sets: 25-17, 29-27, & 25-20 to avenge their loss to the Gorillas on September 17th.

Missouri Southern (10-9, 3-6) will host Ft. Hays State on Friday, October 18th.

Pitt State (9-9, 4-5) will host #3 Nebraska-Kearney on Friday as well.