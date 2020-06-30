Missouri Southern announces start times for 2020 home football games

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri South has announced the start times for their 2020 home football games.

The games are as follows:

9/19 vs. Washburn – 6 pm

9/26 vs. Central Oklahoma – 2 pm (Homecoming)

10/17 vs. Central Missouri – 2 pm

10/24 vs. Lincoln – 6 pm

11/7 vs. Nebraska Kearney – 2 pm

Both the Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State websites list their Week 2 game on September 12 in Pittsburg as a 7 pm start.

Southern’s website also lists start times for most of the team’s away games.