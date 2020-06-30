Missouri Southern announces start times for 2020 home football games

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri South has announced the start times for their 2020 home football games.
The games are as follows:
- 9/19 vs. Washburn – 6 pm
- 9/26 vs. Central Oklahoma – 2 pm (Homecoming)
- 10/17 vs. Central Missouri – 2 pm
- 10/24 vs. Lincoln – 6 pm
- 11/7 vs. Nebraska Kearney – 2 pm
Both the Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State websites list their Week 2 game on September 12 in Pittsburg as a 7 pm start.
Southern’s website also lists start times for most of the team’s away games.
- 9/12 at Pittsburg State – 7 pm
- 10/3 at Northeastern State – TBA
- 10/10 at Missouri Western – 4 pm
- 10/31 at Northwest Missouri State – 1:30 pm
- 11/14 at Emporia State – 1 pm