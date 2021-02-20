Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State basketball teams split double header

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University basketball teams split a double header at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on Saturday. Previously, Pittsburg State swept Missouri Southern at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg State women made away with a 78-60 win over Missouri Southern, fueled by a strong start. The Gorillas finished the first quarter with a 28-16 lead.

Kaylee DaMitz led the Gorillas in scoring with 17 points. Sydnee Crain had 16, while Tristan Gegg chipped in 15. For the Lions, Carley Turnbull put up 10 points, while Madi Stokes had 10.

On the men’s side, Missouri Southern was dominant the entire game, taking the win 93-76. The last time the two teams met, Southern’s Winston Dessesow and Christian Bundy were unable to play due to injury, but were available on Saturday.

Cam Martin led the game in scoring with 25 points, while Dessesow had 21 and Lawson Jenkins had 16. R.J. Lawrence had 14 points for the Gorillas, while Martin Vogts had 13.

Missouri Southern be back in action against Washburn University on Thursday, February 25 at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. The women’s game is slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.

The Gorillas will return to action against Emporia State University on Thursday, February 25 at John Lance Arena. Tip-off for the women’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.