Missouri Southern and Pitt State run away with top spots at Southern Stampede

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State (MSSU) Lions men’s cross country stole the show at the 30th annual Southern Stampede, claiming first place, followed by the women’s side taking third place. The Pitt State Gorillas finished fifth for both men and women’s teams.

The women’s 5K race kick-started the event at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course. Julianna Determan, Ashlee Kuykendall and Kelie Henderson led the way for the Lions, finishing fourth, seventh and 12th respectively. Overall the women’s team earned a total team score of 106 points.

As for the Gorillas, Piper Misse ended in eighth and Cassidy Westhoff in 10th. Pitt State totaled 164 points for the women’s team.

Gideon Kimutai pulled ahead to finish first in the individual 8K race for MSSU. He finished with a time of 24 minutes, 4 seconds. It was 43 seconds faster than his second place finish a year ago in the same race.

Nickson Kiptoo, Ryan Riddle and Cody Berry also had top finishes for the Lions individual race. MSSU owned 55 points for first. Pitt State’s Ben Kahnk and Donte Howard notched top spots as well to help the Gorillas garner 192 total points.